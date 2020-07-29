William Leroy Beighley, 73, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home.
The family will receive friends today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Due to re-implemented government regulations, only 25 people are permitted at one time in the funeral home. You may experience a slight wait upon your arrival. Masks or face coverings will be required upon entry into the funeral home as per CDC regulations.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.