William L. “Bill” Croyle Jr., 48, of Brush Valley, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian.
Born Feb. 8, 1973, in Indiana, he was the son of Joan (Gainvors) Croyle and William L. Croyle Sr.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Samantha Graham.
He is survived by his sons, William E. Croyle, Indiana, and Dale Croyle, Brush Valley; grandchildren, Joseph and Isabella Croyle; sister, Brenda Graham and husband Bill, Homer City; nieces, Christy Norman, Brush Valley, and Jennifer Rose Benton, Austin, Texas; and a great-niece, Gabe.
Bill loved cooking, playing with his grandchildren and spending time being outside. He was a truck driver who also enjoyed time on his motorcycle and farming. He was very mechanical and welcomed working in the garage. He was known to be “fashionably late.”
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Interment will be at the Brush Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Bill’s memory to C.O.R.E, 204 Sigma Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
