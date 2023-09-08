William L. “Bill” Johnson Sr., 66, of Hillsdale, died on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born Sept. 15, 1956, in Indiana, he was the son of Gilbert Zane and Norma Jean (Bartlebaugh) Johnson. Widowed from his wife of 42 years, Debra (Pardee) Johnson who died Oct. 6, 2020.
Visitation will be today from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 655 Franklin St., Clymer. His funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jerry Hoch officiating.
A graveside service will be held Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Mahoning Union Cemetery, Marchand.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.
