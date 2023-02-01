William L. “Bill or Tom” Tomalson Jr., 76, of New Florence, passed away Jan. 31, 2023, at home.
Born Dec. 30, 1946, in Johnstown, he was the son of the late William L. Sr. and Dorothy F. (Toman) Tomalson.
He was preceded in death by daughter Kristin Michelle Tomalson; and sister Michelle Tomalson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marcy (Priest) Tomalson; son Michael Tomalson and his wife Krista Lee (Regan), of Clyde; grandchildren Braden, Regan, Traystin and Keydun Tomalson; and brother Scott Tomalson and his wife Debra, of South Carolina.
Bill was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the Marine Corps 3rd Battalio,n 9th Marine, where he received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry medals. He worked as a coal miner for 22 years in various local mines and at Tech Spec Inc. in Derry. Tom enjoyed spending time with his friends at the New Florence Family Restaurant and various local garages. He will be fondly remembered as an inspector of everything. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence, where service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, with Pastor Joseph Walls officiating. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, with military honors.
