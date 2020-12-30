William L. Palmer, 93, of Indiana, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Roy and Sarah (Murdick) Palmer, he was born in Brush Valley on Dec. 7, 1927.
He is survived by nine children, Robert Palmer and his wife, Nancy, of Homer City; James Palmer and his wife, Rose, of Indiana; Darrell Palmer and his wife, Nancy, of Carlisle; Barb Windows and her husband, Rick, of Indiana; Beverly Schrecengost and her husband, Dwayne, of Indiana; Carl Palmer, of Seward; Sandy Clawson and her husband, Dave, of Indiana; Shirley Palmer, of Indiana; and Arnold Palmer and his wife, Tara, of Indiana; a stepdaughter, Donna Lance, of Northern Cambria; two sisters, Roena Gardner, of Homer City, and Wilma McAdoo, of
New York; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Alice; a son, William; sisters, Marge,
Elm and Betty; a brother, Harv; and grandchildren, Leslie, Mike, James and Tiffany.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, all services will be private.
Interment will take place in Brush Valley Lutheran Cemetery, Brush Valley.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
