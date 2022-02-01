William L. Simpson, 70, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Keeper of the Flame, Blairsville.
A lifelong resident of Indiana, he was a graduate of Indiana Area High School, class of 1969. William worked in sales for Texas Refinery until his retirement.
He was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a former member of True Blue Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing computer games, gardening and watching the Steelers and Pirates every season.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca E. Simpson, and sister-in-law, Patty Lucas.
William is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mila L. (Lucas) Simpson; sons, David Simpson, of Indiana, and Daniel (Kaltra) Simpson, of Nashville, Tenn.; infant grandson, Adrian Robert; brother, Robert M. (Judith) Simpson, of Indiana; sister, Bonnie (Frank) Kurscics, of Indiana; sister-in-law, Gail (Ray) Rohland, of Selinsgrove; brother-in-law, Wayne Lucas, of Philadelphia; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana.
Viewing will also be held Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, followed by the funeral service with the Rev. Greg Golden officiating. Private burial will take place in the Gilgal Cemetery, Marion Center.
Memorial donations in William’s honor may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bows erminich.com.