William Lee Roy Uncapher, 84, of Plumville, passed away, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at his residence with his loving family by his side.
The son of William L. and Martha H. (Gormley) Uncapher, he was born Oct. 14, 1936, in Latrobe.
William had been employed by Blairsville Machine Shop prior to beginning his employment at Helen Mines, where he worked for many years. Following his retirement from the mines, he was employed by Zorko’s for 10 years. William was a member of the Indiana Bow and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, camping with his loving wife and wonderful friends, gardening, fishing, square dancing and telling his favorite hunting stories. William was loved by all who knew him. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Margaret “Peggy” (Relick) Uncapher, whom he wed June 9, 1961; sons, Douglas Lee Uncapher, Charlottesville, Va.; William Todd Uncapher, Numine; and Joseph Drew Uncapher and his significant other, Tonya Fairman, Numine; grandchildren, Brandi (Joey) Cervantez, Heather Johnston, Brooke Uncapher and Madison Uncapher; five great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Sandy) Uncapher, Blairsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert Uncapher; and a sister, Martha “Marty” Uncapher.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.