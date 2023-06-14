William Lee Simpson, M.D., 91, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, while a patient at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of William Forest and Eunice Maybelle (Harrison) Simpson, he was born Sept. 15, 1931, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Dr. Simpson received his bachelor’s degree from The University of California, Berkeley. He then continued his education at the University of Santo Tomas Manila, Philippines, where he received his medical degree.
He was elected charter member of the American College of Emergency Physicians after establishing a medical clinic in Pittsburgh and working in DuBois, Beaver County, Punxsutawney and Sinai Hospital of Detroit from 1971 to 1983.
He was also commissioned for aerospace medicine in 1970, and was discharged in 1987 while he served in the Air Force. In 1984, Dr. Simpson opened his ophthalmology practice here in Indiana and remained in practice until 2002.
Dr. Simpson was a member of the Indiana Flying Club and the VFW Post 1989, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Saundra (Joyner) Simpson, Indiana; children Deanna (Greg) Simpson-Albertson, Omaha, Neb.; Deborah (Russ) Simpson-Freeman, El Cajon, Calif.; Cheryl (John) Simpson-O’Meara, Summerville, S.C.; Melissa Simpson, San Diego; William F. Simpson; Sonya (Sean) Marcos, Marysville, Wash.; and Heidi Simpson and her wife, Kristi Cordetsky, Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Jacqueline Albertson, Brandon Albertson, Jennifer Simpson-Beck, Russ Ackley, Cameron Harris, Sarah O’Meara Brooksby, April Craig, Sean Simpson, Jeremy Simpson, Connor Logsdon and Kailen Logsdon; and great-grandchildren Autumn, Roman, Katherine, Landon, Caroline and Tommy.
Preceding Dr. Simpson in death were his parents; brother Howard Simpson and his wife, Rose; and a sister, Nadine Simpson-Haun and her husband, David. He loved his dogs, Midgie and Paco, dearly, who also preceded his death.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, 100 Matsonford Road, Bldg. 4, Suite 215, Radnor, PA 19087; CA Research Institute, 754 Walker Road, Great Falls, VA 22066; or Indiana Flyers Club, 1080 Snyder Road, Homer City, PA 15748.
Funeral arrangements will be private and entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
