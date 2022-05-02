William M. “Bill” Turnbull, 80, of Young Township, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Beacon Ridge Manor, Indiana.
Born Oct. 7, 1941, in Livermore, he was the son of Henry and Mae (Miller) Turnbull. Bill was a 1961 graduate of Elders Ridge High School.
He was employed as a laborer for Season-All and Winchester Industries, Saltsburg, for many years until his retirement in 2006.
Bill enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, William Turnbull Jr.; brothers, Russell “Buck,” James, Robert and Kenneth Turnbull; and a sister, Frances Zelinski.
Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna J. “Dolly” (Schirato) Turnbull, of Young Township; children, Mark W. (fiancée Brigett Ramsden) Turnbull, of Iselin; Sheri (Ron) Strong, of Port Orange, Fla.; and John Turnbull, of Port Orange, Fla.; three grandchildren, Cassie (Zack) Weinel, Jessica (fiancé Kyle Fitzroy) Turnbull and Jonathan Turnbull; sisters, Irene Thomas, of Virginia, and Betty (Robert) Long, of Brookville; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. A Celebration of Life Tribute will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Iselin Union Cemetery, Iselin.
