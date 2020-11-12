William M. Harding

William M. “Harvey” Harding, 63, of Robindale, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Born July 19, 1957, in Johnstown, he was the son of Edgar J. Harding Jr. and Patricia Ann (Hoover) Harding Powell, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by nephew Michael Ahrens.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia Harding; son Chuckie Lepsch and wife Lisa; daughter Jodi Clark and husband Scott; grandsons, Jamie Lepsch, Braxtyn Clark and Josh Lepsch; brothers and sisters, Lynn Harding and wife Carolyn, Greg Harding and wife Sharon, Ann Mardo and husband John, Mary Jo Mytrysak and husband Greg, Jeffrey Harding and wife Debbie; special cousins, who were like brothers to him, Chris and Jerry Matava; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends.
Harvey was a member of the New Florence VFW, St. Clair Tremont Club, St. Casimir’s Polski Dom, Croatian Hall, First Russian American Federation and the New Florence Family Restaurant “Breakfast Club.” He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley Davidson, bicycle riding on the Ghost Town Trail and formerly playing softball. He was a coal miner who belonged to UMWA Local 1257, having also worked for Krisay’s Appliance and as a self-employed handyman.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. today and Friday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, and from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward. The Rev. Father William Lechnar will officiate. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation
