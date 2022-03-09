William M. Thomas

William Miller Thomas, 85, affectionately known as “Trucker Bill,” passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Bill was a member of the Piney Point retirement community in Palmetto, Fla., for 15 years and was well-known, well-loved and was the park’s local handyman. Prior to living in Piney Point, Bill lived in Winterset Park, Palmetto, Fla., and worked for years for Newby Management as a park caretaker with his best buddy, John Winn.
Before his “retirement” to Florida, Bill was a truck driver for over 50 years, hauling steel all over the country. He and his family were longtime residents of Indiana County.
Bill was born in New Stanton and was preceded in death by his parents, Lorene and William Thomas; his sister, Kathy Shank; and his wife of 51 years, Constance Chimino Thomas, of whom he was a devoted caretaker for many years.
He is survived by a brother, Rick Thomas; a sister, Judie Bengston; two daughters, Brooke D. Thomas and Bridget D. Thomas; son-in-law, Michael Gumpper; and his sweetheart, Marlene Bowman.
Bill was an active, busy man who loved to work. He also enjoyed traveling and spent his 85th birthday flying over the Grand Canyon in a helicopter. He loved purple, apple dumplings and ice cream, old cars, playing cards and thought his daughters were “bossy.” He was a member of “Family of God” United Methodist Church in Palmetto, Fla., and worked weekly as a volunteer in their thrift store.
A celebration of this amazing man and father is being planned for March 28 at the Piney Point Community Center.