William Merle Walls Jr., 73, of Winchester, Va., passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home.
William was born Sept. 4, 1947, in Indiana, the son of William Sr. and Mae Walls.
He attended college at Penn State and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a miner-mechanic in the coal industry.
He was a hard-working man who loved his family dearly. He was always putting a smile on someone’s face.
Along with his life partner, Judy Roland, William is survived by his children, Kerri Ferguson (Nicholas) of Texas, Eric Eckenrode, of Winchester, Christine Williams, of New York and BJ Shaffer, of Pennsylvania; siblings Gary Walls, Terry Walls, Bruce Walls, Jim Walls, Doug Walls, Howard Walls, Robert Walls and Cindy Macado; as well as nieces, nephews and numerous grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his children, Kristi Walls, Sean Walls and Aaron Walls.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
