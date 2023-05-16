William Michael Knopick, 85, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Bill was born July 29, 1937, in Iselin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna (Marafka) Knopick. He was also preceded in death by his first wife of 38 years, Martha (Parchinsky), and his second wife of seven years, Cheryl (Rayko).
Bill was a graduate of Elders Ridge High School and the American University in Washington, D.C. He played the drums for “The Stags” polka band before joining the army, where he was stationed at Fort Story, Va. He was in the Secret Service and worked at the White House for many years, from President Johnson through President Clinton.
By the time he retired from the Secret Service, he had achieved the rank of captain. He loved trout fishing, polka dancing and traveling. Bill was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Indiana, where he often attended mass daily. He will be remembered as a friendly, kind and religious man.
Bill leaves behind three sisters: Eileen M. Knopick, of Derry, Evelyn Turk (James), of Saltsburg, and Jean McHenry, of Iselin; nieces and nephews: Bradley (Corinne), Jill, Leslie, Betsy, Edward (Melanie), James, Steven, Joanna, Barbara and Nick; sisters-in-law Bertha Mulvahill and Kay Parchinsky; aunt Nellie Knopick; and many cousins. Step-children include Heather, Holly (Bill) and Michael (Amber). Step-grandchildren include Garrett, Carter and Hunter.
His sister, Dorothy Parchinsky, passed away two days after Bill on May 13.
Visitation will be held jointly with his sister’s visitation, Dorothy Parchinsky, from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local American Legion or VFW, or St. Bernard of Clairvaux: 200 Clairvaux Dr. Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.