William Neal “Bill” Smith, 80, Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away Friday, Dec, 11, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.
Born Oct. 18, 1940, he was the son of Thomas and Gertrude (Neal) Smith. He loved fishing and golfing.
Bill is survived by his fiancee, Brenda Halley, Gallipolis; daughter, Jean Smith, Bremerton, Wash.; sisters: June Garonzi, Homer City; Bev Smith and Peg Cerza, both of Indiana; stepson Lance Halley, Pomeroy, Ohio; and step-grandson, Chase Halley, Canton, Ohio.
In accordance with his wishes, there are no services. Cremation is under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis.
