William “Paul” Freed, 61, of Black Lick, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh.
Born Oct. 30, 1959, in Philadelphia, he was the son of Charles Robert Freed and Peggy (Hill) Freed.
Paul had worked at the Black Lick Stake Plant. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1488.
He loved his animals and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his son, William Freed Jr., Philadelphia; daughters, Melissa Auxter and husband David, Misty Romanowski and husband Robert, and Holly Freed, all of Philadelphia; 12 grandchildren; brother, Chuck Freed and wife Eilleen, Philadelphia; and sisters, Terry Alexander, Black Lick, Carrie Huss, Colorado and Lisa Hammer, Black Lick.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patty Freed.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, all services will be private. Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717 to help with final costs.