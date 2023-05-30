William R. “Bill” McHenry, 76, of Elderton, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
Bill was born Oct. 12, 1946, in Indiana. He was a 1966 graduate of Camp Lejeune High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Bill was a member of the Indiana Moose, VFW Post 1989, and the American Legion Post 918. He owned and operated McHenry Auto and General Repair in Elderton for more than 30 years. Bill was an avid fisherman and enjoyed motorcycles, four-wheelers, going out to dinner and spending time with his dog, Charlie.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Judy A. (Nunley) McHenry, whom he married April 2, 1969; sister Betty Skinner and husband, Tom, of Columbia Station, Ohio; half-siblings Kathy Burns, Patricia Van Patten, Howard McHenry, Donna McHenry, Martha Peterson, Karen Thomas and Brenda Stricker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Harry D. McHenry; mother Mary Matilda (Smith) Black; his step-father who raised him, Nicholas Black; brother James McHenry; sister Mary Ann Frye; and half-brother Ed McHenry.
A memorial service will announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Bill’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
