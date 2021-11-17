William R. “Bill” Stewart, 86, of Clarksburg, Young Township, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Oct. 12, 1935, in Young Township, he was a son of Lisle Stewart and Angeline (Rogel) Stewart.
Bill was the co-owner/operator of Stewart Bus Lines, a company that he started in 1979 in Shady Plain with his wife Iva.
He also operated Stewart’s Garage in Young Township.
Bill was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clarksburg. Additional memberships include the Saltsburg Lions Club, Apollo Masonic Lodge #437 and the Saltsburg Silver Sneakers.
He enjoyed deer hunting, working on projects both inside and outside of his home, and spending time with his family.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth and Ronald Stewart; a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Bieda; and an infant brother, Wilbur Stewart.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Iva L. (Graham) Stewart; children, Lynne Stewart, of Clarksburg; Chris (Susan) Stewart, of Spring Church; Larry (Susan) Stewart, of Indiana; Todd (Carla) Stewart, of Saltsburg; Timothy (Dawn) Stewart, of Clarksburg; and Connie (Evan) Shankle, of Meyersdale; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Beaman, of Chesapeake, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg.
The family suggests the wearing of masks and social distancing for those who visit.
Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Klink officiating.
Interment will be in Ridgeview Cemetery, Elders Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 18 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg, PA 15725 or to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 288, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.