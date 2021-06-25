William Raymond Conrad, 55, formerly of Seward, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
He was born Aug. 28, 1965, in Johnstown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Monna (Snyder) Conrad, and sister-in-law Paula Conrad.
He is survived by his children Brittany Toman and husband, Jake, Derry, and Ryan Conrad and wife McKenzie, Erie; grandchildren Avery, Blakely and Adalynn; siblings Ronald Conrad and wife Jill, Elderton; Carol Solich and husband, Allen, New Florence; and Thomas Conrad and wife Suzanne, Conway, S.C.; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Bill was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and Penn State football fan. His love of sports followed him as a player and later as a coach. He worked at several grocery stores as a butcher. Bill had a big heart and dearly loved his family. He had a keen sense of humor and knew how to make everyone laugh.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Community Guidance Center, 793 Old Route 119 Highway N., Indiana, PA 15701.
