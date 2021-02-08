William R. Helsley Jr.

William “Bill” R. Helsley Jr., 66, of West Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at his home.
The son of the late William R. Sr., and Janet R. (Brockhoff) Helsley, he was born Sept. 12, 1954, in Wilkinsburg.
Bill was a supervisor in the carpentry and paint shop at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He enjoyed boating, fishing and camping along the Allegheny River.
Bill had many talents and everyone appreciated his helping hand. He adored his dogs Shyanne and Macey May, who he affectionately referred to as “his girls.”
Surviving are his wife, Margaret Helsley; two sisters, Linda Landrum (Donald), of Ft. Myers, Fla.; and Kimberly McMahan (Dave), of Jeannette; Jessie Shimko (Mike), of Homer City; a sister-in-law, Brenda Helsley; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by a son, William R. Helsley III; a brother, Timothy Helsley; and a nephew, David James Prushnok.
Bill will be sadly missed by so many special family and friends. Due to health concerns of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to VNA Hospice of Indiana, 850 Hospital Road #3000, Indiana, PA 15701, or the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, or send condolences visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.