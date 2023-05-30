William Robert “Bill” ”Bruce” Townsend, 81, of Spring Church, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the William Penn Care Center in Jeannette.
He was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Indiana, the son of William Bryan Jennings Townsend and Ruby Flo (Womack) Townsend.
Bill was a lifetime resident of the area and served in the U.S. Air Force. He attended the Cambria Rowe Business School and worked for Jiffy Foods and Gatti Pharmacy as an accountant and as a farmer on the side. Working around the farm was one of his favorite pastimes, and he also loved hunting, fishing, reading and eating ice cream. Bill was a member of St. Jacob’s United Church of Christ. He will be best remembered for his good nature and being kind to everyone he met.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Carol Dee Moorhead Townsend, of Spring Church; son Scott W. Townsend, of Spring Church; daughter Heather R. Boyer and husband, Clint, of Spring Church; brothers Richard Townsend, of Bonnieville, Ky., and James Townsend and wife, Kathy, of South Bend Township; sisters Ramona Townsend and fiancé, Jack Piatak, of South Bend Township; Sandra Black, of Elderton; and Marcia Hilliard and husband, Gregory, of Phoenix, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Clark Chapel Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with Pastor John Patterson officiating.
Military honors will be presented by the Armstrong County American Legion Honor Guard.
Burial will be in South Bend Cemetery, Shelocta.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill/Bruce’s honor to St. Jacob’s United Church of Christ, 648 Crooked Creek Road, Shelocta, PA 15774; Elderton Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 367, Elderton, PA 15736; or to St. James Fellowship, P.O. Box 266, Monroeville, PA 15146.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
To send an online condolence to Bill’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.