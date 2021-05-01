William Roy McConnell Jr., 68, of Blairsville, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at his home.
He was born Oct. 28, 1952, in Indiana, a son of William Roy McConnell and Jeanne (McIntire) McConnell.
William was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Blairsville.
Bill operated heavy equipment for 28 years for PennDOT. He loved attending car shows, old cars and Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and he dearly loved all of his family and spending good times with them.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judy (Baker) McConnell, Blairsville; son Jason Roy McConnell and wife Jennifer, Sheldon, Vt.; daughter Amy Lynn McConnell, North Carolina; son William Roy McConnell III, Blairsville; stepson Joshua Vinson, Indiana; stepson Jeremy Vinson and fiance Elizabeth, Indiana; grandchildren Sarah, Marcus, Duncan and Matthias McConnell; sisters Brenda Pizer, Black Lick, and Marlene Stone and husband Wilbur, Black Lick; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Roy McConnell; mother Jeanne (McIntire) McConnell; and brother Robert McConnell.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, where a funeral service will be held by his son, the Rev. Jason Roy McConnell, at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Masks are required in the funeral home.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.