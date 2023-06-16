William Royden Cramer, 73, of Penn Run, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Royden W. and Edna Viola (Brendlinger) Cramer, he was born July 6, 1949, in Indiana.
Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Gorell’s and was a life member of the VFW Post 1989 and a Troop Master of Troop 11 of the Boy Scouts. He was an outdoor guy, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and bowling on the McCormick’s Sport and Award Team. Bill was the longest tenured bowler at Mohawk Lanes Thursday Men’s League. He also enjoyed buying and selling at flea markets, but most importantly, he enjoyed playing with his grandkids.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Cynthia R. (Williams) Cramer, of Penn Run; two children: Jennifer L. Cochran and husband Jessie, of Indiana, and Thomas A. Cramer and fiancée Autumn Reed, of Penn Run; a brother, Kenneth L. Cramer and fiancée Brenda Rupert, of Elderton; and three grandchildren: Hannah, Royden and Dax.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas P. Cramer.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana, at which time the observance of military honors will be accorded by the members of Indiana VFW 1989. Interment will be in Brush Valley Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.
