William Russell Medsger, 75, of Indiana, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence.
The son of William A. and Dolly (Wechtenhiser) Medsger, he was born Sept. 4, 1947, in Indiana.
Bill was a graduate of Indiana Area High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he was a member of Sigma Chi. During his college days, he played in many bands.
He was employed for more than 30 years at Homer City Water Plant.
Bill was a lifetime resident of Indiana County and over those years developed many close friendships.
He had been an avid fisherman and hunter and a member of the Shelocta Sportsman Club, as well as many other clubs. His interests also included collecting antique vehicles.
Most importantly, he loved teaching his nephews and nieces how to hunt and fish and was very active in their activities.
Surviving are his brothers, Dean (Sandy) Medsger and Murry (Lynn) Medsger; a sister, Melodee (Medsger) Gett; nephews Eric (Shena) Medsger, David William Gett and Scott (Jessica) Gett; nieces, Kimberly (James) Newton and Tiffany Marcella (Brian) Day; many great nieces and nephews; and his Beagle, Daisy.
Preceding Bill in death were his parents.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Bill from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home.
His interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Indiana.