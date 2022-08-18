William S. Stancombe, Jr., 57, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, while at Haida Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hastings.
The son of William S. and Jean (Greenawalt) Stancombe Sr., he was born July 12, 1965, in Indiana.
William served in the United States Army for 28 years. He attended Full Gospel Assembly of God. William enjoyed hunting, watching Steelers games and spending time with his youngest child, Billy. William and Billy would spend every Sunday eating Bob’s pizza and talking about football and life events. Billy will remember his father as loving, funny and a kind man whom he always looked up to.
Surviving are his wife, Lisa (Lutz) Stancombe; children, William “Billy” Stancombe III, Laura Merrett and Charles Stancombe; sister, Vicky (Jesse) Weaver; brothers, Roger (Tracy) Stancombe and Jeff (Kathleen) Stancombe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Curly and Martha Greenawalt; and paternal grandparents, Fannie and Walter Stancombe.
Friends will be received on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Troy Adams officiating. As per William’s request, please wear casual clothing and not full black color.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will follow with military rites provided by the VFW Post 1989.
