William T. “Bill” Duff, 62, of Kiski Township, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in AHN-Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights.
Born March 4, 1959, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Boyd Duff and Katherine Alice (Askins) Duff, who preceded him in death.
Bill was a 1977 graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School and a 1990 graduate of IUP. He received a certification in 1990 from the Eastman School of Music. Bill worked as a music teacher for Apollo-Ridge High School from 1991-2018, and continued his career in the same position at The Kiski Prep School since 2020. Bill was also a music teacher at Murphy’s Music Center for many years.
He was a member of Unity Community Church in Plum and played in the Praise Band.
Bill was a skilled guitar player and collector of guitars, and was well-regarded as a guitar luthier. He was well-known locally with his band Color Blind Willie. Bill loved going to concerts and spending time with his wife, children and his dog Zoey.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Michele M. (Hixson) Duff; son, Captain William B. (Sarah) Duff, of Tucson, Ariz.; daughter, Katie D. Duff, of Indiana; sister, Debbie Bower, of Albuquerque, N.M.; brother, James McDuff, of Honolulu, Hawaii; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Frank DeLuce officiating. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneral home.com.