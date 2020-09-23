Lt. Col. (Ret.) William T. Black, 88, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at home.
Born Nov. 29, 1931, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of DuWayne G. and Marie (Thompson) Black, of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 53 years, Jean W.; an infant son; son, William S. Black; granddaughter, Jennifer; sister, Mary Jo Meara; and his special companion, his little dog, Muffin.
He is survived by daughters Monica Black, Johnstown; Leigh Black and wife, Margaret Smith, Johnstown; and Donna Trapp and husband, Jeff, State College; daughter-in-law Dominique Miller and husband, Marlin, East Petersburg; five grandsons, Christopher, Daniel and James Black, and Stephen and Patrick Holoviak; one great-grandchild, John; and nephews, John and Douglas Meara. He is also survived by special friends, Bert Lamport, Sunset Beach, N.C.; Bobbie and Roy VanSteenbergen, Boise, Idaho; John and Ann Mackay, Bangor, Maine; and Cindie and Dave Petersen, Johnstown.
William graduated from Pennsylvania Military College, now Widener University, with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and then immediately entered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Later he attended graduate schools at the Missouri School of Mines and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, attaining a master’s degree in business management. He was a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.
In the Army, he commanded engineer companies in Korea, was commander of the Seventh Army Bridge Park in Germany, was the post engineer for the Seventh Infantry Division, and commanded a provisional engineer battalion in Vietnam. He served as executive officer for four major commands, including Office of the Engineer, Europe, The U.S. Army Construction Agency (V), the Engineer Command, Vietnam, and the U.S. Army War College Post at Carlisle Barracks. His last overseas tour was director of services, NATO/SHAPE Support Group and deputy commander, Chievres Air Force Base, Mons, Belgium. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, three U.S. Army Commendation Medals and several other decorations.
After retirement from the Army with rank of lieutenant colonel, he worked for 15 years as human resource manager for the Material Handling Equipment Division of FMC Corporation (Syntron) in Homer City.
He especially enjoyed working at FMC because he was friends with many of the men and women whom he knew from childhood when Syntron and his family were relocated from Pittsburgh to Homer City.
He also enjoyed growing flowers for his wife’s activities with the Johnstown Garden Club, helping his wife with her antique business, fishing, feeding birds at his two bird feeders and feeding the Stackhouse Park deer during the winter months. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He was a life member of the VFW and the Military Officers’ Association of America. He was also a member of American Legion Post #945, Harrisburg, Sunnehanna Country Club and a former member of the board of trustees of Grandview Cemetery. He was a member of Westmont Presbyterian Church and friend of Second Presbyterian Church.
A private funeral service will be held at Westmont Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dr. A. René Whitaker officiating. Entombment will be in Grandview Mausoleum. Military graveside rites will be performed by Conemaugh Valley Marine Corps League, Detachment #287.
The family will receive friends on the lawn of the Westmont Presbyterian Church on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Windber Hospice, 600 Somerset Ave., Windber, PA 15963 or Humane Society of Cambria County, 743 Galleria Drive, Johnstown, PA 15904 in memory of William T. Black. The family is being served by Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland.
