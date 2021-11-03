William T. Frye, 92, of Marion Center, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Born in Pottstown to George and Melissa (Rowe) Frye on July 22, 1929, Bill graduated from Marion Center High School in 1949. He served honorably in the United States Army from 1952 through 1958, earning the rank of corporal during the Korean War.
Bill worked for Fullington Auto Bus as chief mechanic, retiring in 1991. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, Dixonville Moose #835 and was a lifetime member of the Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department. Previously, Bill was an officer of the Indiana County Fire Chiefs Association and a secretary for the Borough of Marion Center. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling and horseshoe pitching.
Surviving Bill are his wife, Geraldine (Van Horn) Frye, of Marion Center; son, William (Gedi) Frye Jr., of South Carolina.; daughter, Wanda Frye, of Commodore; son, Donald Frye, of Creekside; stepchildren, William (Charlotte) McKee, of Marion Center; Bonnie McCracken, of Mechanicsburg; Kimberly McCreary, of Indiana; and Kirby (Renee) McKee, of Marion Center; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a daughter, Margaret Krajewski; stepson, Rick McKee; brother, Walter Frye; and sisters, Dorothy Ranochock, Gladys Gaston and Betty Beatty.
Friends will be received by the family on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana. Graveside services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Marion Center Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.