William “W.A.” Lamkie, 70, of Glen Campbell, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his home.
Born May 23, 1951, in Clearfield, he was a son of Ellwood and Marjorie (Schaffer) Lamkie. His wife, Michele Rae (Pearce) Lamkie survives him.
W.A. graduated Purchase Line High School. He was a commercial truck driver and spent nearly 50 years on the road.
He delivered milk to Ohio and supplies for McDonald’s restaurants and hauled coal.
He enjoyed going to car shows, restoring muscle cars and being with his family.
W.A. is survived by his wife Michele and his children, Christopher Ryan Lamkie, of Punxsutawney; Shane Patrick Lamkie (Ginna), of Hillsdale; Jesse Warren Laney (Rebecca), of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Brandon Joseph Laney (Donna Miller Laney), of Johnstown; Bethany Katrina Lamkie, of Springfield, Ill.; and Benjamin Ellwood Lamkie, of Glen Campbell. His brother Dennis Lamkie, of Glen Campbell, also survives him. He is also survived by four grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister Lee Ann Lamkie.
Cremation by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Clymer.
