William W. Sigafoes

William Wesley Sigafoes, 57, of Blairsville, Burrell Township, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The son of Robert T. Sigafoes Sr. and Naomi (Harris) Sigafoes, he was born April 26, 1964, in Indiana.
Bill attended the Chapel of Hope, Black Lick. He worked as a tool and die maker for Sigbet Manufacturing, Blairsville, for 41 years.
He drove a stock car on local dirt tracks and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Daryla J. (McKendrick) Sigafoes, whom he married March 7, 1981; three daughters, Tonya Ganoe (Gregg), of Black Lick; Lisa McKinley (Matthew), of Dilltown; and Noelle Laughard (Ron), of Indiana; eight grandchildren, Madeline, Eden, Olivia, Bethany, Christopher, Oliver, Elizabeth and Calleigh; a sister, Connie Stutzman (Brian), of Blairsville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert T. Sigafoes Jr.
The family will receive friends today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Joshua Reid officiating.
