William W. Sigafoes

William Wesley Sigafoes, 57, of Blairsville, (Burrell Township) passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The son of Robert T. Sigafoes Sr. and Naomi (Harris) Sigafoes, he was born April 26, 1964, in Indiana.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Joshua Reid officiating.
A complete obituary will be published in The Indiana Gazette on Friday.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.