William Weinstein, 91, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Beacon Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility in Indiana.
The son of Morris B. Weinstein and Fanny Weinstein, he was born May 15, 1929, in Bronx County, N.Y.
Following his graduation from The Cooper Union with a degree in art, William enjoyed a successful career as a commercial art director in New York City, a career that took him from CBS, to NBC, then to Scali, McCabe, Sloves and Rosenfeld, Sirowitz & Lawson ad agencies. He also found deep creative satisfaction in drawing and painting throughout his life.
Surviving are his son, Daniel J. Weinstein, and grandson, Koan N. Weinstein, of Indiana, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding William in death were his wife, Betty C. Weinstein, and his brother, Jack H. Weinstein.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cooper Union, Office of Alumni Affairs & Development, 30 Cooper Square 3FL, New York, NY 10003.