Willivene A. “Jo” Miller, 70, of Marion Center, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, May 1, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born Jan. 1, 1953, in Indiana, she was the daughter of William A. and Emma M. (Corinne) Sokoly.
Jo was a 1970 graduate of Penns Manor High School. She was employed by Sears from 1981-95. Jo returned to school and graduated from Cambria Rowe Business College in 1997 with an associate degree as a medical assistant. She was also employed by Dr. Cash from 1997-2017 and then retired.
As a recognized member of her community, Jo organized Marion Center Concerts in the Park from 2016 until the very end. She continued to help with her sons’ various bands including Country Knights, Tanoma Road and 7 Mile Run Band, being their No. 1 fan. In her free time, she enjoyed camping, spending time with family, traveling, gardening, crocheting and reading mystery novels.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Wayne E. “Bud” Miller; children Shawn (Corinne) Miller, of Indiana, and Brian (Jaque) Miller, of Creekside; grandchildren Eva (Brandon) Vought, Grant, Zachary, Lydia and Marcie Miller; great-grandchild Oliver Vought; siblings Elizabeth “Betty” Geneva, of Indiana; Linda (Harold) Berguson, of Blossburg; William A. Sokoly Jr., of Phoenix, Ariz.; Audrey Corrine Aikins, of Clymer; and Randy Sokoly, of Blossburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jo in death were her parents; granddaughter Gabrielle Miller; and her sister, Frances Sokoly Huff Wood.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday in the Lefdahl Chapel, with Pastor Travis Trimble officiating.
Interment in Oakland Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.