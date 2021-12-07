Wilma B. Byron

Wilma Berkley Byron, 99, of State College, died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the home and under the loving care of her son Ronald and daughter-in-law Jeanne.
She was born Dec. 11, 1921, in Berlin, Pa., on a farm that had been in her family since the 1700s. She was the daughter of Sherman Berkley and Anna Hay Berkley and married Raymond Byron on June 21, 1946, who preceded her in death.
Wilma was a graduate of Berlin Brothers Valley High School and Indiana State Teachers College (IUP) with a degree in music education. She taught in the Blairsville and State College Area School Districts, retiring in 1984 after a career as an elementary general music teacher.
She thoroughly enjoyed playing cards and visiting with friends and family. Her hobby in retirement was her family, serving many delicious meals and birthday cakes at her table, and she never said no to a baby-sitting opportunity. She attended her grandchildren’s and even great-grandchildren’s performances and events as she was able.
Wilma is survived by four children, Robert Byron and wife, Bihsheue Wang Byron, of Colonial Beach, Va.; James Byron and wife Leisa Byron, of State College; Ronald Byron and wife Jeanne Watts Byron, of Spring Mills; and Lee Byron and wife Leslie Davis Byron, of Ithaca, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, Sepheen Byron, Justin Byron, Joel Byron, Julian Byron, Ryan Byron, Meredith LeRoy, Margaret Byron, Veronica Stiffler and Keara Byron; and nine great-grandchildren. Wilma is also survived by her brother, Lewis Berkley, and his wife Barbara, of Berlin, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her brother Van Berkley, of Somerset, and sister, Lucille Nast, of Harrisburg.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Koch Funeral Home on Saturday, which is her 100th birthday. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. with a service following. At the request of the family, visitors to the funeral home should wear masks. In lieu of flowers and to honor her love of children and music, donations can be made to the Nittany Valley Children’s Choir at www.nittanyvalley childrenschoir.org.
