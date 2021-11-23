Wyla L. Stiffler

Wyla L. (Dick) Stiffler, 97, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Scenery Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
A daughter of Emma M. Dick, she was born April 13, 1924, in Heilwood. Wyla was raised by her grandparents, Michael and Ella Dick.
Mrs. Stiffler was a homemaker and a member of Laurel Swamp Union Church.
She is survived by two children, Ronald L. Stiffler, of Indiana, and Leonard J. (Becky) Stiffler, of Clarksburg; five siblings, Juanita Learn, Dwight Learn, Vivian Livingston, Doris Shaffer and Lois Buchanan; grandchildren, Laura (Jason) Bomerscheim, Whitney (Shawn) Bowers, Calie Stiffler, Ryan (Erin) Stiffler, Taylor (Corin) Rombach and Ben Stiffler; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen R. Stiffler; an infant daughter, Emilie Stiffler; and three siblings, John Learn, Steele Learn and Barbara Byers.
Friends will be received from noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with the Rev. John Smaligo officiating. Interment will be in Laurel Swamp Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity or church of your choice in memory of Wyla.
Masks are strongly encouraged upon entry to the funeral home.
