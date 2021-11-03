Yvonne C. (Glass) Patz, 97, of Sunset Beach, N.C., formerly of Blairsville, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at McLeod Seacoast Hospital, Little River, S.C.
She was born April 29, 1924, in Blairsville, to Oliver F. Glass and Goldie A. (Conner) Glass. She retired from International Ladies Garment Workers Union as a northeast regional manager in Johnstown. Yvonne was very active in politics in both Indiana and Cambria counties and it was still a major interest of hers down in North Carolina, never missing a voting opportunity. She loved talking to her best friends Kay and Helen, reading romance novels, having family dinners and watching CNN daily. She loved her family and her little dog, Tippy.
Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Robinson and husband Gordon, Carolina Shores, N.C.; grandson, Greg McClelland and wife Julia, Calabash, N.C.; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews from the Patz and Glass families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Patz, in 1999; granddaughter, Joni Serafin; brother, Donald Glass; and sister, Junita Caccio.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. A blessing service will be held at noon also in the funeral home. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay will officiate. Interment is in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.