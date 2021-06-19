Zackery Samuel Bright, 32, of Home, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021.
A son of Randal Bright and Suzanne (Bressler) Grissinger, he was born Feb. 8, 1989, in Indiana.
Zackery enjoyed sports, camping, boating and spending time with his son.
Surviving are his father, Randal Bright; mother Suzanne Grissinger and her husband, Scott; son Evan Zackery Bright; siblings Jacob Bright and his wife, Jessica; Tyler Grissinger; and Samantha Grissinger; grandparents Samuel and Catharine Bressler; uncles Brian Bright and his wife, Cindy, and Samuel Bressler and his wife, Sandy; aunt Melanie Bright; and numerous cousins.
Zackery was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents George and Vera Bright.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to assist with a scholarship fund for Evan may be made to John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 N., Indiana, PA 15701.
Promise spoken by Jesus
John 14:2b-3
“I’m going there [heaven] to prepare a place for you. And if I go there to prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me so that you may be where I am.”