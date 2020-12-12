Zolton A. Bodnar, 101, a resident of the Communities at Indian Haven, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
He was born in 1919 in Duquesne, a son of Andrew Bodnar and Elizabeth Bagas Bodnar.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Rudolph and sisters Olga Hunt and Margaret Terada.
Zolton was the husband of the late Pauline (Feltz) Bodnar, with whom he had four children: Barbara Welsh (Gary), Janet McCormick (Jim), Robert Bodnar (Deborah) and an infant son, Zolton, who died shortly after birth.
He was married more than 40 years to his second wife, the late Thelma (Robis) Olinski Bodnar, and shared three step-children: T.J. Mete and Sandra Richards (Ken) (deceased) and Thomas Olinski (deceased), with numerous surviving grandchildren and great-grandchildren from both unions.
Born during the Spanish Flu epidemic and raised during the Great Depression, he did not survive COVID-19. Known to family and friends as “Zoly,” he graduated from Duquesne High School and served as a technical sergeant in the U.S. Army Eighth Air Force during World War II. He flew combat support missions in B-17 bombers as a waist gunner and radar operator and earned the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters and the EAME Theater Service Medal with three Bronze Stars for his military service.
He retired as a welder supervisor from the General Motors-Fisher Body plant in West Mifflin, then lived in Canfield, Ohio; Largo, Fla.; Lancaster; Centreville, Md.; and finally Indiana.
Zolton was a good soul who will be missed on earth but welcomed into heaven where he already is golfing with his brother Rudy.
Zolton will receive the Christian Rite of Burial, and his interment will be private. Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory is under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.