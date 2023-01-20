Annually, The Open Door has a meeting and dinner with community staff awards. The 50th-anniversary dinner was held on Nov. 19. Pictured from left are board President Sheriff Fyock; Lori Pollock, Beverly Wissinger Spirit Award and Staff Longevity Award; Malinda Eubanks, Jamie Sgro Award; Taylor Cary, Maria Dietz Award; Nicole Wannett, Sam H. Message Award; Cherish Durnell, Staff Longevity Award; and Executive Director Megan Miller. Not pictured is Ben Lieb, recipient of the Bernie Smith Community Service Award.
