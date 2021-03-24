As we are all too achingly aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has deeply hurt Indiana County. The layoffs at IUP and the scaling back or closures of local small businesses have forced more families than ever to struggle to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads.
It’s no surprise that the recently enacted American Rescue Plan has generated hope and a lot of questions about how it will benefit Indiana County residents. This Rescue Plan is a big win for the citizens of Indiana County. How so? Let me count just a few ways:
1. Indiana County residents have already begun to receive their $1,400 stimulus checks, which are helping our neighbors pay bills and meet unexpected expenses. One retired homeowner recently expressed relief that the funds she and her husband received will help them pay a local contractor for urgent home repairs. This is one small example of the ripple effect that is already starting.
2. Working families with children will receive child care tax credits in the form of monthly checks up to $300 per child, delivered in the mail or directly to their bank accounts. These payments can be used as needed for diapers, formula, daycare, transportation, medical care, phone bills, groceries, and/or rental assistance. In Indiana County, 44 percent of households are classified as working poor, earning just over the federal poverty level but not enough to sustain a normal household budget (www.uwindi anacounty.org/alice).
And that was the case before the pandemic. The working poor have always had to make impossible choices for their families. For them, these payments are a lifeline.
This provision also will stimulate the local economy by helping people pay rent to equally cash-strapped small landlords.
3. Many of those families will see their Affordable Care Act health premiums decrease significantly. For example, the Center for Budget Policy estimates that the monthly premium for a 45-year-old male making $30,000 annually will drop from $195 to $85 a month (www.cbpp.org). Again, more of the family budget becomes available for other much-needed expenses, or maybe even a restaurant meal which helps those long-suffering local business owners and their employees.
These examples of the “bubble up” effect of direct payments to citizens will lift our communities immediately. In addition, the American Rescue Plan includes a much-needed direct $16 million boost to Indiana County government. At nearly a third of the county’s budget, if allowed, it would be tempting to use those funds to fill a budget hole. Since doing so is not an option, let me suggest that it would be far more effective to use this lifeline in more targeted, responsible and transparent ways.
Let’s target funds to strengthen county efforts to position Indiana County as a more competitive destination for small and large employers. Expanding broadband capacity would contribute to that goal. Let’s restore and strengthen important threads of our county safety nets, the agencies that assist our neighbors with housing, food security, bill payment, employment and addiction recovery. The opioid epidemic has taken a huge toll on Indiana County, which remains uncompensated by drug companies who made billions while our teens and young adults fell into addiction, overdose and death. And let’s make sure our local entrepreneurs who own restaurants, salons, home repair businesses, daycares and more are able to hire back or continue to employ their people.
Am I visioning big? Yes I am. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be both prudent and visionary stewards of these funds, to use them to work toward a more prosperous future for Indiana County residents. We are awaiting additional information, but in the meantime, I will explore these and other possibilities in more detail. I also believe the best ideas bubble up from the people. I want to hear from Indiana County residents about their priorities. I will be hosting a series of community town halls so we can develop a community-based plan for delivering the American Rescue Plan funds to the people. Details will be forthcoming, so look for an announcement soon.
Sherene Hess in an Indiana County commissioner.