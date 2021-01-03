2020 was a disaster, and the COVID-19 pandemic is still a nightmare. Christmas has been and gone; the celebrations felt very strange this year.
So now we turn and look forward to 2021, again with muted expectations. We await the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris, with renewed hopes.
The bright stars on the horizon are the new vaccines. The incoming administration has outlined plans to bring a national strategy to combat the pandemic and reduce the appalling death toll. Too many American citizens have died, while-soon-to-be ex-President Donald Trump cavorted on his private golf courses. Fortunately we can breath a sigh of relief. He will soon be consigned to the dustbin of history!
Joe Biden brings a wealth of experience to his new job. He is not likely to try radical policies. He served in the Senate for many years and learned to work across the aisle with Republicans to enact policies with strong bi-partisan support. He then served two terms as vice president to President Obama. So he has insight into the workings within the White House and Congress.
The range of people he has nominated for cabinet positions shows his strong determination to build an administration dedicated to healing the split in our nation which has been created by the divisive racist and misogynistic policies of Trump and his cronies.
These also created the need for the protests against police brutality, when dealing with colored citizens. The BLM protests and the antifa movements were the reactions by the younger activists which gained wide support among the majority of the American population, at least those not brainwashed by Fox News. Judging by the content and tone of his letter in the Dec. 19, 2020, Gazette, this includes Mr. Michael Lassick Jr. He is so haunted by the specter of socialists/communists that he prepared for armed protests and civil war.
I would suggest that he goes and sits in a quiet corner and reads his Bible. Two thousand years ago, on the shores of Lake Galilee, 13 young Israeli fishermen were working together and living communally. Did that mean they were socialists/communists ?
Happy New Year. Peace, y’all.
Gordon Knox
Indiana