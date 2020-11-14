For years, the conservative movement has been lecturing the leftist liberals as to the wrongness of abortion. They’ve tried to point out the injustice of killing innocent human embryos based on moral arguments primarily, wrongly assuming that the left has a moral code beyond politically correct speech.
As the infamous Roe vs. Wade decision allowing for legal abortion is now nearly 50 years in standing, it has become increasingly apparent that the conservative moral argument has fallen on deaf ears. Since their preaching has been focused on appealing to the liberal mindset, I contend a more so-called woke-reformist argument should be made, i.e., an environmental argument.
Each year, nearly 900 thousand abortions are performed in the United States, and 30-40 million worldwide. The two primary forms of fetus disposal, once aborted, are incineration, and/or grinding and discharging the remains into sewage systems.
The conservatives should amend their advocacy and argue that the burning of aborted fetuses is destroying the ozone layer, thereby causing the polar ice caps to melt. As to grinding and discharging, they should cite its contribution to the endangering of possums and rats.
What leftist Liberal would NOT be motivated to shutdown the abortion clinics if they thought a non-human carbon life form might be harmed?
Within weeks, the elimination of abortion would become part of the Green New Deal platform. The liberals would set a target of cutting abortion in half within 10 years, and its total non-allowance within 20 years. An LGBTQ spokesperson would be on every Sunday morning talk show weeping over the prospect of disadvantaged transgender possums of color.
A shrewd conservative could even stand in the well of the Senate and, with a wink and a nod, pretend to promote abortion, thereby further inciting both Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to spaz and demand, in the name of Christine Blasey Ford and all things sacred, the closing of abortion clinics immediately!
Once abortion ends, conservatives could then promote the notion that socialism, mandating the wearing of masks, and inner city rioting, causes hurricanes.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville