I “woke” to the sound of a tormented soul screaming, “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.” Thinking it was a beleaguered sister, minority, or transperson being tortured by conservatives, I, a devoted leftist, rushed to offer aid.
When I got to where a certain person lay, I saw it was merely a ragged, elderly White male coal miner struggling to breathe, owing to the luxury of Black Lung disease. Irritated by his snobbish, chauvinistic and entitled mind-set, I turned and walked away in search of genuine injustice.
The screams were unceasing. I next encountered a retired asbestos fabricator gasping for air while particles of thin silicate fibers seeped from the corners of his patriarchal mouth and nostrils. Again, the leftist in me could not muster the empathy to help this hombre grey beard of such obvious privilege.
The haunting screams continued. Then, as though guided by the hand of God, or perhaps Karl Marx himself, I finally found the true victim. There, the non-gender specific person lay with rainbow-colored hair and facial studs aplenty. Food stamps and anti-gas stove literature lay scattered about. Their head was rested upon a placard that read A.O.C. is G.O.D. Their right hand tightly clutched a jet airline ticket purchased for the purpose of flying to Seattle to attend a rally in protest against people flying on jet airplanes. The contents of their wallet were likewise spilled open to expose photos of their 11 non-binary children and their varied cisgender mothers. I stood silent as tears rolled down my left cheek.
I muttered to myself: “What sort of right-wing barbaric culture allows for the suffering of a good and decent person as this, one a mere 34 years of age according to the male-inspired Judeo-Christian calendar? Is our Eurocentric mainstream society so cold and uncaring that it dare turn a blind eye, while a member of our nations promising up-and-coming leftist demographic struggles to re-invent America for the better?
“Perhaps now is time for reparations: From each according to his ability; to each according their collectivist non-gender specific needs.”
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville