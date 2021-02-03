In a recent conversation with Indiana Borough Council Member Sara Steelman, she relayed a story about our Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess.
Ms. Steelman noted that as a Pa. state representative for the 62nd district (1991-2002), she was grateful to receive a letter from someone she did not know, thanking her for her service and work she was doing to help the people in the 62nd district. The writer was Sherene Hess.
In these difficult times, I thought it appropriate to write a letter of gratitude to our Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess.
Thank you, Commissioner Hess, for your long history of helping and giving back to the community, including serving as president of the League of Women Voters for 14 years and currently serving a second term as our county commissioner. As commissioner, Hess prioritizes sharing vital information and resources to help all people of Indiana County.
Thank you for your 25-year career in environmental resources conservation and management, helping our environment by working to protect our water and soil and expanding the county recycling center. Commissioner Hess works tirelessly to preserve our environment as chair of Indiana County Conservation District.
Thank you, Commissioner Hess, for leading the initiative to establish Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development in our county.
This initiative has allowed us to help develop new opportunities for renewable energy linked to job development, agriculture and building construction.
Thank you, Commissioner Hess, for caring for all citizens of Indiana County, being aware that a safety net may be needed to deal with a variety of hardships at various times in our lives.
Hess’s service on the boards of Communities at Indian Haven, Children and Youth Services Advisory, NAACP and an active member of numerous community support organizations is greatly appreciated.
Thank you, Commissioner Hess, for ensuring safe and accurate elections through your service at the state level with work on the board of County Commissioners of Pennsylvania (CCAP) Elections Reform Committee and as chair of the Board of Elections of Indiana County.
Thank you, Commissioner Hess, for your experience, knowledge, compassion and leadership in your continuing service to the citizens of Indiana County.
Donna DonGiovanni
Indiana