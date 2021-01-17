Post election, we’ve had time to digest the results. It should be no surprise that Biden won.
Over Trump’s four years in office, he never reached a 50 percent approval. The polls from mainline news groups consistently showed Biden ahead throughout the campaign.
In fact, Biden did better than polls predicted.
What were Trump supporters hearing that made them believe otherwise? Going by rally size and free signs in yards was misleading. Meanwhile, a delusional president was spreading his delusion to his supporters and stoking violence until Jan. 6, 2021, was fomented.
Trump had attacked Black Lives Matter protestors as terrorists and mainline press as fake news. He insulted war hero John McCain, military generals, Gold-Star parents and made fun of the disabled. Most of all, he disgusted women.
He especially appealed to White nationalists and anti-abortionists.
Trump earned 10 million more votes this time — by demonizing the word “socialism,” making Americans afraid; and it worked well with people who don’t know the difference between authoritarian socialism and democratic socialism, which gave us Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act.
Republicans did well down-ballot, proving that there was no fraud and telling us that the vote was more against Trump than for Biden, although Biden, a familiar moderate Democrat who knows how government works, is the perfect politician to take us from chaos to clarity with respect for the Constitution, and the rule of law.
Trump tried to “own” the Judicial Branch, but the courts held firm to the rule of law established by our democracy. Even AG William Barr, Trump lackey, found that trying to overthrow a legitimate election was a bridge too far.
We know that FCC rules must clean up Fox and Newsmax. Trump supporters, fed fake news on TV and social media, began to live in an alternate reality.
We learned that the Electoral College has to go. Minority rule is not democracy.
We learned that the Supreme Court, unbalanced because of Mitch McConnell’s treachery, needs repair.
We learned that weapons of war at political rallies are a recipe for disaster.
We learned that the Senate’s role has become obstruction instead of compromise. We know who they are. Vote them out.
Once again, a Democrat has to clean up another mess created by Republicans, this time, the unthinkable — the aftermath of an attempted coup!
Republican voters need to do some real soul-searching before our democracy is destroyed.
Everett Dembosky
