On Jan. 29, 2012, I became a statistic of domestic violence.
Some of you may remember the day my ex shot me with a 12-gauge shotgun in Commodore.
I remember everything until LifeFlight landed at the hospital. I remember a loud noise and the pain. I remember the look of fear on my dad’s face when he realized the noise we heard was a gunshot and that I had been shot. I remember my dad telling me he wasn’t gonna let me die. I remember my dad asking my abuser why he had another loaded gun. Then I remember being so cold. I remember paramedics loading me onto LifeFlight. I remember hearing my mom tell me she loved me. I remember them saying we are landing now.
Then I remember nothing until Feb. 2, when the doctors woke me up from a drug-induced coma. I asked my mom if I was going to die and she said no. Up until that point no one knew if I would survive.
I still suffer daily with the physical and mental scars that my ex-boyfriend left when he tried to murder me. I have had more surgeries than I can or care to remember.
Due to a loophole in the mental health laws of Pennsylvania, he was found not guilty by reason of insanity. He is a free man.
Recently, a mother was murdered in front of her 11-year-old son in Johnstown. Another young mother was shot to death in a yard in Clearfield.
Domestic violence happens constantly. My story is just one of many. I can’t change what happened to me, but I hope telling it helps someone else.
If you are being abused contact the Alice Paul House. They will keep you safe.
Speak up save a life. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Billie Jo Varner
Commodore