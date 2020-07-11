On the front page of the Indiana Gazette July 6, I was thrilled to find a wonderful article “Science finds being kind pays off.”
In the article there are excerpts of numerous scientific research indicating that kindness makes us feel
better and healthier, is bred in our bones, is older than religion and is universal.
According to London psychologist Anat Bardi, “We prize kindness over any other value.”
Oxford anthropologist Oliver Curry states, “We’re kind because under the right circumstances we all benefit from kindness.”
Economist Richard Layard reports, “Doing kindness makes you happier and being happier makes you do kind acts.”
In these day of COVID-19, racial and ethnic inequality, lack of universal health care, huge income inequality, environmental degradation and climate warming, I feel it is vital to look for political leaders who demonstrate characteristics of kindness.
“Acts of kindness are very powerful,” said psychology professor Sonja Lyubomirsky.
Indiana County and the United States really needs leadership that demonstrates kindness, inclusion and welcoming to all.
Let’s follow the science.
Lee Schweitzer
Penn Run