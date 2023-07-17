The long arc of human history has always included those who were unsure of, or unhappy with, their own sexual orientation. Such folk, due to tribal, religious, or community pressure, normally buried their uncertainty and went on to participate in the mainstream.
With the financial wealth and mobility that favored America following World War II, a counter-culture mindset, one not nearly as dependent on social cohesion, began to question a wide array of nearly unyielding community standards. Among their questioning was sexual orientation.
And while I am no apologist for the LBGTQ+ counter-culture, nor do I share in its orientation, I am beginning to understand, at least at the political level, what helps drive the male-dominated trend.
Ever since the feminist movement went somewhat militant in the 1960s and ’70s, organized feminism has become a platform for denouncing all things male, in addition to advocating all things female. In fact, in many instances, denouncing all things male now supersedes the original goal of gender equality.
With the even more militant #MeToo faction taking hold in recent years, feminist loathing of the male has become routine. Such trendy male denunciation has resulted in politically mandated XX chromosome hiring quotas, XX chromosome university student quotas, law/medical school quotas, and along the way, many XXers now quota for peer XXers as life partners.
Meanwhile, so devalued has the male become in woke America, that many young men now find it advantageous to identify as the politically-favored female; a sort of Stockholm Syndrome. And while he/she may or may not truly embrace the notion of surrendering manhood, they are left with little choice. Womanhood over manhood has become a male survival technique. Meanwhile, otherwise straight men, now often welcome the Stockholm girl as a new non-judgmental life partner.
In the end, the rainbow-colored flag has become a symbol of male adaptability. And who knows, perhaps one day a future feminist movement will advocate mutual respect between genders, resulting in the former pre-Pride practice of men and women loving one another and bonding. It’s hard to imagine, but stranger things have occurred.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.