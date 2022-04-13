I had the pleasure of visiting the new Riziki Cafe and Coffee Shop at the Jimmy Stewart Airport the other day. Actually, I saved the March 12 article on the front page of the Gazette and clipped it to my calendar just waiting for time to go the first chance I got.
It’s a spacious, yet cozy, gathering place with a picture window view of the runway. The pastry choices were impressive. We had only muffins and coffee, but the menu includes breakfast and lunch fare.
The coffee comes from Endiro Coffee in Uganda, which is owned by a woman who provides training, education opportunities and living wages for Ugandan women.
While visiting, I had a chance to chat with the barista, Chloe Morrow. Each month, some of the profits are donated to various charities. For April, I was told they would help provide support for Ukrainian orphans who were rescued after the Russian invasion.
I applaud the founders of this Riziki Cafe, including Karen Wolfe, of Indiana.
Her endeavor is a testament to her commitment to helping those in need.
Janet Huber
Rossiter