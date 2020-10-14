If you are like me you’ve probably asked yourself how did our country get into this mess that we witness every day?
We are living in the midst of an emotional and sometimes physical war with one another. We are seeing more people confronting others if you don’t behave or think to their liking. Gone are the days that you could have your own beliefs and opinions without repercussions.
Since when did we turn into God that we could stand in judgment of one another? Not one person reading this is qualified for that job. How about we let God do His job, while we pray for one another and lift each other up with encouragement and support.
Why must we act out in violence, when we know that never accomplishes anything positive? Changing your course of action will in return change the hearts and attitudes of others. We need to replace anger, hate and divisive behavior with kindness, love and willingness to accept one another for who we are.
I am sure I am not the only one who would welcome a change in today’s society.
Let the change begin today and allow God to handle the rest. I believe in the power of prayer and have faith in Him to change the hearts and attitudes of others.
Vera Mock
Clymer