IUP homecoming is one of my favorite times of year to return to IUP and to Indiana.
I know I speak for thousands of alumni who enjoy lining the streets for the parade, visiting downtown shops and restaurants, and cheering on the Crimson Hawks to victory on the football field.
This homecoming isn’t going to be like any other in our history. Even though we won’t be with you in person, we are with you in spirit, Indiana.
As president of the IUP Alumni Association, I wanted to express our thanks for all the years that you have welcomed us “home,” and for all that you do to welcome IUP students into the Indiana community.
Being part of a friendly, safe community is an important part of what makes IUP so special, and is one of the reasons why alumni enjoy coming back to IUP and to Indiana, year after year.
While health and safety concerns are preventing the university from staging their traditional homecoming events, the homecoming committee has planned a full schedule of virtual activities that includes video footage of past parades and the opportunity to view the one of our previous homecoming football game in its entirety. The week-long virtual homecoming experience also showcases a variety of community planned programs throughout Indiana county. We hope you can join us for some or all of the planned festivities.
Visit www.alumni.iup.edu/homecoming to view a comprehensive listing today.
Thank you, Indiana, for being our home for the past 145 years. We can’t wait to see you next year!
John Simpson, IUP '79
President, IUP Alumni Association